Shaheer Sheikh’s latest avatar will have you begging for more!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
17 Jan 2019 04:18 PM
MUMBAI: Dastaan-E-Mohabbat actor Shaheer Sheikh is loved for his performance as Salim in the show. Even though the show has gone off air, Shaheer’s female fan following continues to grow.

The hunk has over 2 million followers on Instagram. Recently, Shaheer took to Instagram to share a rather different avatar of his personality. In the photo, we can see Shaheer dressed in a well-tailored three-piece suit. We can’t stop raving about his dapper personality in this photo.


He captioned the picture, ‘For my part, I know nothing with any certainty, but the sight of the stars makes me dream. #vincentvangogh.’

What would you rate his look on a scale of 10? Hit the comments section below!
