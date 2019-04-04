Shaheer Sheikh’s latest Instagram picture will leave you awestruck

MUMBAI: Shaheer Sheikh won millions of hearts with his portrayal of Dev in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi. The handsome actor is currently seen in popular show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke.

Shaheer plays the role of Abir, and within a week of its premiere, the show has topped the TRP charts.

The actor posted a picture on Instagram where he is seen wearing an all-black attire, leaving his fans awestruck.

Shaheer captioned it saying, ‘Mere dil mein dabe khayaal sa.. us ankahe sawaal sa.. tere rangon mein milke mera rang hai.. Abir sa gulal sa.. #YRHPK #abir #shaheersheikh #SS.’

A few days ago, Shaheer publicly apologized to his ex-girlfriend at an event in Indonesia. Moreover, he found himself embroiled in a controversy when a poet bashed Shaheer on Twitter for taking credit for Abir’s shayari in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. However, Shaheer apologized to the writer and wrote, ‘It’s was not an interview it was a write up by the PR team. I would again want to apologise because I should have realised that it can hurt someone. they keep reading my shayries on twitter and insta and that’s why they asked. Didn’t meant to take credit. Sorry it’s all you.’

