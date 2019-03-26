News

Shaheer Sheikh shares his birthday with this Yeh Rishtey co-star

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
26 Mar 2019 06:20 PM

MUMBAI: Shaheer Sheikh is a man with a chiselled body and endearing personality. Today (26th March) happens to be his birthday, and fans just cannot stop wishing him.

The talented actor has many shows to his credit and is currently playing the lead role in Star Plus’ newly launched show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke.

Well, there is another actor from the show who shares his birthday.

Any guesses?

It is none other than talented actress Chaitrali Gupte.

The actress put up a cute post informing Shaheer about them sharing their birthdays, and going by her post, the actress hinted that Shaheer forgets her name despite being in the same show and hopes that he now remembers it since they share their special day.

The cast of Yeh Rishtey surprised the actors with a cake. Take a look at this video of Shaheer and Chaitrali feeding cake to each other.
Tags > Shaheer Sheikh, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Chaitrali Gupte, Star Plus, TellyChakkar, Birthday Special,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Kalank actors grace the sets of Super Dancer 3

Kalank actors grace the sets of Super Dancer 3
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-top
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Rashami Desai
Rashami Desai
Shraddha Kapoor
Shraddha Kapoor
Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan
Gurmeet Choudhary
Gurmeet Choudhary
Imam A Siddique
Imam A Siddique
Dwayne Johnson
Dwayne Johnson
Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna
Joker
Joker
Karishma Tanna
Karishma Tanna
Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone

poll

Who carries the drape better?

Jennifer Winget/ Hina Khan
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which is your favourite Jodi of television?

Which is your favourite Jodi of television?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days