Shaheer Sheikh shares his birthday with this Yeh Rishtey co-star

MUMBAI: Shaheer Sheikh is a man with a chiselled body and endearing personality. Today (26th March) happens to be his birthday, and fans just cannot stop wishing him.

The talented actor has many shows to his credit and is currently playing the lead role in Star Plus’ newly launched show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke.

Well, there is another actor from the show who shares his birthday.

Any guesses?

It is none other than talented actress Chaitrali Gupte.

The actress put up a cute post informing Shaheer about them sharing their birthdays, and going by her post, the actress hinted that Shaheer forgets her name despite being in the same show and hopes that he now remembers it since they share their special day.

The cast of Yeh Rishtey surprised the actors with a cake. Take a look at this video of Shaheer and Chaitrali feeding cake to each other.