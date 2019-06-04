Shaheer Sheikh shows us how exes can be good friends

MUMBAI: Shaheer Sheikh is one of the most loved television stars, and he has a massive fan following. The actor rose to fame with his performance as Dev Dixit in Sony TV’s Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, and he became a sensation on the small screen.



Well, Shaheer is also known for his flamboyant nature, and many girls do fall in love with him. The actor has had his share of relationships, which unfortunately did not last.



But the best thing about Shaheer is that he is a very chivalrous and down-to-earth person. Even after a break up, he has been able to main a good friendship and a cordial relationship with his exes.



Shaheer was rumored to have been in a relationship with his Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi co-star, Erica Fernandes, and the two are quite popular as a pair among the audiences.



Post the break up with Erica, Shaheer had gone to Indonesia for some work. There, he fell in love with Ayu Ting Ting, but the relationship did not last. Recently, when Shaheer visited Indonesia, he publicly apologized to her for ending the relationship abruptly. The two are good friends now.



Most couples become bitter after their relationship ends, but in his case, the actor has always managed to maintain a healthy friendship.



Way to go, Shaheer!