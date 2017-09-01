A lot has been happening on GEC Sony TV. Post two of their most talked about shows being pulled off air and some major changes happening in its programming schedule.

TellyChakkar.com reported about the popular drama Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke coming back with a supplemental season. It is also heard that Sony TV’s adored show will retain the star cast and start shooting from 4 September.

Produced by Beyond Dreams the series will be a finite one and will focus on Dev (Shaheer) and Sonakshi’s(Erica) parenthood.

As Sonakshi is pregnant with her second child, the storyline will centre on how the leading pair raise their children. Producer Yash Patnaik too confirmed the news.

Now, Shaheer Sheikh is ecstatic that the show is coming back with a bang on popular demand. He told TellyChakkar.com, “It has happened just because of the love and support of the fans.”

Post the report of the daily going off-air, many of its fans went berserk on social media. Shaheer thanks the admirers of the series for making the comeback happen. He reaffirmed, “They made it happen! A big thank you to all the people who supported KRPKAB on Twitter, Instagram and other social media platforms.”

The drama which went off-air on 25 August is slated to go on-air post Diwali. The romantic program was quite a hit for its subtle treatment.

TellyChakkar wishes the team of Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi all the success for the upcoming season.