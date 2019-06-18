Shaheer Sheikh is trying his luck in Bollywood

MUMBAI: Shaheer Sheikh has been part of the telly world since 2009 and has been offered a lot of roles in his films too, but is yet to make his Bollywood debut, the actor said to a leading publication that it is not that simple as most big filmmakers aren’t keen on taking a Tv face as their main character.

Recently when his photograph with a casting director of a popular Bollywood banner got viral online, people assumed that he would soon be seen on the big screen, but the actor denied singing any Bollywood movie. When the actor was quizzed about why is it taking so much time for him to debut on the big screen, to which he said that he is waiting for the right opportunity and character and he is a little choosey when it comes to work and he is waiting for something that excites him something that he can pull off.

Saheer has acted in Indonesian films though. He also said that Producers and directors believe in him, and the day these things happen he will definitely do films, as far the Bollywood offers are concerned he said that when he was signing 'Dastaan-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali', he was offered something, but most producers or directors would not make a Tv face as their main characters or even the most important characters and it’s not simple.

The actor said that the offers that he has got till now are mostly from new directors and new productions houses. Even if it's from a known production house, it's a role I don't feel excited about." But the Navya...Naye Dhadkan Naye Sawaal actor doesn't feel that TV actors are looked down upon by people. "I have got a lot of respect from people. They do believe that we put in a lot of effort and hours shooting day and night for one show. They appreciate that. I am really proud of the actors who are breaking the barrier and doing movies.

Shaheer also said, "There are quite a few till now who have been accepted by the film industry and they are doing well. A TV can accommodate way more people than movies...at least in India. TV is a medium that reaches almost every house. I am more than happy to be a part of this."