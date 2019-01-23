Shaheer Sheikh visits the King of Jakarta

MUMBAI: Shaheer Sheikh rose to fame with his performance as Dev in the serial Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and was recently seen as Salim in Colors’ Dastaan-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali. The show went off air a couple of weeks ago, but Shaheer’s character was loved by the audience.

Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi has started to air in Indonesia, and the actor had gone to Jakarta to promote the serial. Now let’s not forget that Shaheer has a massive fan following overseas.

During his visit this time, Shaheer visited the King, who himself showed Shaheer the palace in which he was living.

The ace actor shared a photo with the King and captioned it saying, ‘When the king himself takes u on a tour of his castle. @otis__hahijary #lifegoals #jakarta #pakotis #shaheersheikh.’

