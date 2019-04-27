News

ShahRukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment to roll out a web-series for Amazon Prime ?

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
27 Apr 2019 03:27 PM

MUMBAI: It’s raining digital content!

TellyChakkar.com has been at the forefront in reporting updates from the digital industry.

We recently reported about Jackie Shroff, Neena Gupta, Sharman Joshi and Gul Panag bagging MX Player’s next.

Now, the latest update is that our sources have informed us that ShahRukh Khan’s production house Red Chillies Entertainment will also soon venture into the digital market with its upcoming web-series for Amazon Prime.

If sources are to be believed the web-series will apparently be based on undercover cops. The web-series, in most possibilities, will also deal with drug addiction.

We couldn’t reach out to the production house and Amazon Prime’s spokesperson.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates. 

