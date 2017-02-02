Shailesh Datar roped in for Life OK’s Chandrakanta

Life OK’s big budget project Chandrakanta is already getting rave reviews even before its launch!

This Triangle Film Company’s drama will have galaxies of talented actors as their star cast.

As we know the centralized character of Chandrakanta will be played by the stunning actress Kritika Kamra.

Tellychakkar.com has already reported about actors Gaurav Khanna, Sudesh Berry, Ankit Arora and Chandan K Anand also being roped in for the show.

Now, we have learnt that noted Marathi actor Shailesh Datar, who is currently seen in Zee TV’s Brahmarakshas, will play an important role in the series.

As per our sources, he will depict the character of Pandit Jagannath.

We could not get through Shailesh for his comment.

The cast of Chandrakanta has begun shooting, and the show will air from 4 March.