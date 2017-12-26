Hot Downloads

News

Shailesh Lodha to feature in a qawali for BIG Magic’s Tera Baap Mera Baap

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
26 Dec 2017 07:16 PM

BIG Magic’s comedy show Tera Baap Mera Baap which has left the viewers in splits with its humorous content will see a qawali composition which is all set to tickle the funny bones. The renowned actor cum writer Shailesh Lodha who has entertained the audience with his spectacular performance will be seen featuring in the masterpiece.

Along with the renowned artist, the video will also attribute the star cast of the show. When we got in touch with the male lead Rajiv Thakur to know his experience shooting for the qawali, he quipped, “It was a fun time shooting for this exceptional qawali. The entire shoot gave a movie song composition feeling and not to forget it is surely going to be a treat for the viewer’s eye.”

So get on this qawali ride with us only on BIG Magic!

Tune into Tera Baap Mera Baap every Monday to Friday at 8pm.





