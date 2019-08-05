Shaira to divorce Azaan in Bahu Begum?

MUMBAI: Colors' TV serial Bahu Begum is showcasing an emotional track where Noor is suffering the pain of losing her loved ones, while Shaira is experiencing the pain of being wrongly accused of murder.



In the upcoming storyline, Shaira and Noor have an encounter at the graveyard, where Noor digs her own grave so that she can commit suicide.



However, Shaira stops Noor from taking such a drastic step. Noor wants to take revenge on Shaira and thus puts forth a shocking condition before her.



She compels Shaira to divorce Azaan.



Shaira faces the biggest dilemma of her life, where she has to choose between her best friend Noor and her love Azaan.



Shaira initially refuses to divorce Azaan but reluctantly agrees for Noor's sake.



