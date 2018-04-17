Home > Tv > Tv News
Shakti Arora and Neha Saxena tie the knot secretly!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
17 Apr 2018 12:48 PM

Mumbai: Actors getting married secretly are no more a big deal these days! And this year TV actors who opted for a hush-hush wedding include Gaurav Chopda and his wife Hitisha, Keith Sequeira-Rochelle Rao and following the same path is Meri Aashiqui fame Shakti Arora and his long time girlfriend Neha Saxena.

Shakti and Neha shared their wedding picture on social media platforms. Shakti shared a beautiful message stating, “Together is a wonderful place to be!️”.

Have a look!

Together is a wonderful place to be!

A post shared by Shakti Arora (@shaktiarora) on

While an excited Neha posted, "A dream you dream alone is only a dream. A dream you dream together is reality".

“A dream you dream alone is only a dream. A dream you dream together is reality”

A post shared by Neha Saxena (@nehaasaxena) on

What do you think about Shakti Arora?

Apparently, Shakti and Neha tied the knot on 6 April in Mumbai. It was a private affair and only close friends and relatives were part of the ceremony. The duo will be soon flying to Norway for their honeymoon.

Shakti and Neha formalized their relationship with a roka ceremony in 2014 and were supposed to tie the knot in November 2016. However, due to demonetization, they postponed their marriage. And now finally we here the good news!

TellyChakkar tried getting in touch with Shakti and Neha but they both remained unavailable to comment.

Here’s wishing both a blissful married life ahead! 

