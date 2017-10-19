Garima Jain has definitely convinced the masses that she can play any role with grace. She has essayed a range of characters in TV shows until she was offered Shakti.

According to the pretty lady, she looked a little plump and desperately needed a makeover. So, she decided toshed those extra kilos and we must say that Garima is looking sizzling hot in her new avatar.

Speaking to TellyChakkar about her transformation, the actress quipped, "I have a long way to go and I look forward to doing some great work on Television. I really needed a transformation and hence I decided to hit the gym and work hard on shedding those extra kilos. I have done a bridal photo shoot for a friend and people are really appreciating me."

Way to go, Garima!