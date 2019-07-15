Shakti to take a leap; Rubina Dilaik doesn’t mind playing an older character

MUMBAI: The television show Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, which stars Rubina Dilaik and Vivian Dsena in the lead roles, has been grabbing headlines for its storyline. There have been rumours that the show is going in for a 20-year leap. There are also reports that the makers are planning to revamp the show and will introduce new faces post the leap. This led many to wonder if the lead pair will continue on the show post leap.

Rubina mentioned that she has not been informed officially about the same. She told Times of India, “I have only been hearing about the leap from the media. I haven’t been informed about it by the producers yet. They have always kept us in the loop and I am certain that if a leap is in the offing, they will tell us about it.”

When the actress was asked if she is open to playing an older character if the show takes a time leap, she told the daily, “Till the time my character remains challenging and is driving the show, I will continue. My character has been on the driving seat since the inception of Shakti. It’s one of the most challenging characters I have played and has kept me on the edge. I have lived the journey for so long and have given life to the character. It’s my blood and sweat that you see in Saumya (her character) on the show. So, I don’t mind playing an older character, or even mom to a teenager, as long as there is a challenge in performing it.”