In Shakti, there is no star, all of us work as one: Vivian Dsena

Vivian Dsena is a thrilled man today, as his decision of being part of Rashmi Sharma’s unique concept Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki on Colors has worked wonders for him!!

The actor earlier gave life to an immensely complicated character like RK in Colors’ Madhubala. Now, he is seen romancing a kinnar in Shakti. Happy with the response he has gotten for the show, Vivian says, “I am happy that people feel I am religiously working towards every character that has come my way (smiles).”

Talking about his Shakti journey, Vivian describes, “So far so good!! We have had to shoot at really tough locations for the show. In spite of all this, nobody has ever stopped working hard, whether it is the crew or the cast. We have a lovely team. There is no star in the show; all of us work as one. This you can say is the reason for our success. You usually see actors getting complacent and there being a dip in enthusiasm hugely in a daily, when the show completes 100 episodes. But I think we are still filled with the same enthusiasm as day one. This also works in our show’s favour.”

Talking elaborately about how he has treats his character of Harman, the actor verbalizes, “I have let Harman to be as natural as he can. I have never employed any kind of traits in the character. I have kept him simple as the boy next door so that people connect to him very well. There is no need for Harman to have a ribbed body, showing his six pack abs, with a chiselled face. There are people who come up to me to say that I have put on weight. But I will say that this has worked in my favour. I am carrying nearly three injuries and with the hectic shoot, I cannot work out much. But that’s what the character is. I prefer Harman to be a ‘hatta khatta’ Punjabi munda than a ribbed guy. We cannot make Harman look like an RK. That will not suit his character. If Harman turns a super star, then in exactly 45 days, I will be back to how RK looked (smiles). As of now, Harman needs to be what he is.”

Vivian confides the fact that people around him were really apprehensive of him taking up this show. “Rashmi Sharma shows usually have a set pattern, and when I got offered this role, my immediate question was, ‘What will I do in a Rashmi Sharma show?’. Also, when I was told that I will be romancing a ‘kinnar’, I asked them the question about what my role will be. However, when I got the narration, I immediately knew that Harman will be as active as Saumya in the show. Certainly, viewers have never seen me as a deactivated hero. I knew what was coming my way, and I also knew that I will be consciously active in the show. I am thankful to everyone for loving me as Harman. People had lot of apprehensions on my role, but the complete opposite has happened.”

Also, Vivian feels that having an ensemble of experienced actors in the show has just made the process of shoot much easier. “Having the maximum number of seasoned actors is actually what has made Shakti a success. When you have actors who are aware of every nitty-gritty, the minute nuances and also can handle the creative decisions better, we save a lot of time. It makes the job of the directors and creatives easy. On the other hand, if you make a show with four newcomers and one experienced actor, one seasoned actor cannot do the job.”

Vivian, all the very best to you!!