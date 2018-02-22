'Shaktipeeth Ke Bhairav' has polished my acting skills: Ulka Gupta

Mumbai: Actress Ulka Gupta says mythological TV series "Shaktipeeth Ke Bhairav" has polished her acting skills.



She essays the role of all the Hindu Goddesses in the show, which is aired on BIG Magic.



"I am grateful to have got an opportunity to play Hindu goddesses. 'Shaktipeeth Ke Bhairav' has polished my acting skills as it gave me a chance to enact multiple characters in one show," Ulka said in a statement.

"Mythological shows are demanding but at the same time you get to learn a lot too, through the journey," she added.