Slideshow

Success party of Aamir Khan's Secret...

Success party of Aamir Khan's Secret Superstar
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Akshay Sethi
Akshay Sethi
Rakul Preet
Rakul Preet
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio
Anuj Saxena
Anuj Saxena
Rakul Preet
Rakul Preet
Kinshuk Mahajan
Kinshuk Mahajan
Sangram Singh
Sangram Singh
Aniruddh Dave
Aniruddh Dave
Aashka Goradia
Aashka Goradia
Gaurav Khanna
Gaurav Khanna

poll

Which 'wink' have you fallen for?

Which 'wink' have you fallen for?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which rumoured TV couple should finally go public?

Which rumoured TV couple should finally go public?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here
Home > Tv > Tv News
News

'Shaktipeeth Ke Bhairav' has polished my acting skills: Ulka Gupta

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
22 Feb 2018 03:31 PM

Mumbai: Actress Ulka Gupta says mythological TV series "Shaktipeeth Ke Bhairav" has polished her acting skills.

She essays the role of all the Hindu Goddesses in the show, which is aired on BIG Magic.

"I am grateful to have got an opportunity to play Hindu goddesses. 'Shaktipeeth Ke Bhairav' has polished my acting skills as it gave me a chance to enact multiple characters in one show," Ulka said in a statement.

What do you think about Ulka Gupta?

"Mythological shows are demanding but at the same time you get to learn a lot too, through the journey," she added.

Tags > Shaktipeeth Ke Bhairav, Ulka Gupta, Big Magic, mythological show,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

past seven days