Lots of TV producers are making their debut on the digital space these days. Another ace producer, who is known for introducing fine shows on TV, is all set to roll out his first ever web-series.

We are talking about the most polite and grounded producer Shyamasis Bhattacharya, founder of Shakuntalam Telefilms who is busy working on his first web-series.

According to our sources, it will be youth based love story and the makers have roped in Sethji and Ishqbaaaz fame Avinash Mishra and newbie Prachi Bansal.

Avinash will depict the character of Vidyut who will be the eye-candy of the college and the girls will drool over him while Prachi Bansal’s role as Bani will be that of a simpleton girl who wouldn’t have any interest in applying make up or trying out different hairstyles. Her character will have crush on Vidyut.

Producer Shyamashis was pretty pepped about his production's first digital. Quipped he, “There are many stories which we do not have the authority to air on TV due to the censorship thus digital is the only space that helps us to experiment with different kinds of plots. My story is very different and will send across a strong message. It will be an eight to ten episodic project. Talking about the platform for airing this series, we are in talks with many people so let’s see where it gets finalised.”

We also buzzed Avinash but he remained unavailable.

Laado 2 that airs on Colors and Saam Daam Dand Bhed telecast on Star Bharat has been produced under the Shakuntalam Telefilms banner.

We wish the entire team all the very best for their future endeavours!