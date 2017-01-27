Shaleen Malhotra bags Sphereorigins' show for Star Plus

Fans of dashing Shaleen Malhotra can jump in joy.

The tall and brawny lad had ‘almost bagged a show’ experience thrice with Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, Meenu Mausi and Nagarjun.

Now, he has finally gone on to sign the dotted lines ensuring his grand entry in the television space.

If sources are to be believed, Shaleen will enact a crucial character in an upcoming project, Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai helmed by Sphere Origins for Star Plus.

It’s the same show which has Shoaib Ibrahim and Surbhi Jyoti in lead roles. Shaleen’s entry adds genuine gravitas to an already imposing line-up. The news augurs well for avid television lovers.

Talking about Shaleen's character, he will be the pivot around which the plot will revolve. Mysterious and magical, makers are keeping his endeavour hush hush to create an aura of surprise around it.

We could not reach the actor for a comment.

As per sources, the team will begin shoot in the next couple of days. The show is slated to launch sometime next month.