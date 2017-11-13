Actress Shalini Kapoor Sagar says she enjoys her free time by watching romantic movies on the sets of the historical drama "Prithvi Vallabh".

"As our set is very far, the time I travel from home to the set and vice-versa... also the time when I'm not shooting on the set, I start watching Bollywood romantic movies online.

"I have enjoyed watching movies like 'Veer-Zaara', 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge', 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' and 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'. I also like comedy films such as 'Andaz Apna Apna'," Shalini, known for shows like "Qubool Hai" and "Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur", said in a statement.

The "very emotional" Shalini ends up crying sometimes while watching those movies.

"But watching such movies keeps us positive and young forever," she said.