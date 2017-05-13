Shalini have a gala time on the sets of Naagin 2

Isn’t it great to meet your old friends after a long time? The same joy was felt by popular TV actress Shalini Kapoor.

Recently, the beautiful lady had a reunion with her ex co-stars on the sets of Colors’ Naagin 2.

Since, Shalini’s husband Rohit Sagar is part of Naagin 2, she came to the sets, and not just relished his company but also got to meet her good friends Karanvir Bohra, Sudha Chandran and Mouni Roy.

Speaking more about the reunion, she shared, “It was great to meet them after a long time. I had once played Sudhaji’s daughter in Solah Shringaar, some DD serials, and also Gujarati films. While I had played Karanvir’s mom in Qubool Hai, Mouni was my daughter in Mahadev. It was like a gush of memories under one roof. We all met so warmly and laughed our guts out.”

Keep up the same bond guys!

Have a look at the above pictures of Shalini having gala time on the sets.