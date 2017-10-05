Actress Shalini Kapoor Sagar, known for "Qubool Hai" and "Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur", is set to feature in the upcoming show "Prithvi Vallabh".

"I'll be playing the role of Rajamata (mother of the king). I will be seen as (actor) Ashish Sharma's mother in the show. I'm excited about it as in real life, we are neighbours and his wife Archana is a very good friend. It will be fun working with him," Shalini said in a statement.

"I'm happy to be part of the show because it's mostly the same team with whom I had worked ('Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev')," she added.

"Prithvi Vallabh" is expected to premiere on Sony Entertainment Television later this year.

(Source: IANS)