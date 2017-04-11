Shalini Kapoor to play Varun’s mom in Colors’ next

The promos of Savitri Devi College and Hospital have been keeping audience hooked.

After Tellychakkar.com reported of Varun Kapoor playing the male lead, and Nausheen Ali Sardar in talks to play the titular role of Savitri Devi, we have another exclusive news.

The ever pretty Shalini Kapoor, who played Namish’s (Lakshya) mom in Swaragini will be back with this upcoming project.

Both the shows interestingly are helmed by Rashmi Sharma Productions for Colors.

Now, coming to Shalini’s character, the actress will play the mother of Varun, the male lead.

She will be a loving mother and will be a constant support to her son. She will also have a hand in helping him build his career in the medical field.

The actress, from what sources share, has signed the contract and will start shooting soon.

We tried reaching Shalini but she was unavailable to comment.

The actress, as viewers will know has played some iconic roles on TV. Apart from Swaragini, she has been part of shows like Kkusum, Saat Phere, Mahadev, Geet Huyi Sabse Parayi, Qubool Hai among more.

Stay hooked to Tellychakkar.com for more exclusive news and updates from the world of TV and Bollywood.