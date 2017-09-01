Actress Shalini Kapoor, who is currently on a break from work, is enjoying a vacation with her husband Rohit Sagar and daughter Aadyaa at Thekkady, Kerala. The actress alongwith her family visited the Periyar National Park.



"We are enjoying at Thekkady. Periyar National Park is an amazing place and elephants here are so friendly. Elephant rides to elephants giving you a shower is really fantastic," Shalini said in a statement.



"After 12 years, it's the first time I didn't bring Lord Ganesha at home, but I came myself to spend time with elephants. We also visited many temples here. I was impressed looking at the special corner for artists among the people here," she added.



Shalini is known for her roles in Qubool Hai and Devo Ke Dev... Mahadev