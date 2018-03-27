Home > Tv > Tv News
Shalini Kapoor wraps up shoot; excited to holiday in Dubai

27 Mar 2018 05:26 PM

Mumbai: Actress Shalini Kapoor has completed shooting for Prithvi Vallabh - Itihaas Bhi, Rahasya Bhi. She is now set to fly to Dubai with husband and actor Rohit Sagar and daughter Aadyaa for a holiday.

"I have finished shooting for Prithvi Vallabh... and my upcoming movie Dhadak. Now I'm set to fly to Dubai for holiday with my daughter and husband. I'm really excited about our Dubai visit," Shalini said in a statement.

(Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor's onscreen mom worries about her)

Shalini is known for her stint in shows like Qubool Hai and Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur. 

(Source: IANS)

