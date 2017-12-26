Hot Downloads

Shalmali composes song for TED Talks India

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
26 Dec 2017 01:34 PM

Popular singer Shalmali Kholgade has composed a song titled Yeh kal jo aane wala hai for an upcoming episode of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khans show TED Talks India Nayi Soch.

Shalmali will perform the song along with a 10-year-old pianist Lydian in the Tomorrow's World episode.

"This is something really different from regular Bollywood songs," Shalmali, best known for songs like Baby ko bass pasand hai, Pareshaan and Balam pichkari, said in a statement.

"With Lydian and our entire team of musicians, this song will surely leave you thinking about tomorrow. I'm so glad that I got the opportunity to present such a beautiful song on the stage of TED Talks India Nayi Soch in front of Shah Rukh Sir and the audience," she added.

The Tomorrow's World episode will be aired on Star Plus on 31 December. 

(Source: IANS) 





Tags > Star Plus, TED Talks India Nayi Soch, Shalmali Kholgade, singer, Bollywood songs, Shah Rukh Khan,

