Shama Sikander to play double role in Ab Dil Ki Sunn

Mumbai: Actress Shama Sikander is set to play a double role in the web series Ab Dil Ki Sunn.

The series, which will be produced by Shama's own production house, will have her play the role of a 56-year-old woman and a 26-year-old woman as well, read a statement.

What do you think about Shama Sikander

"I'm extremely excited to play a 56-year-old woman. I have never done it before so as an actor, it is challenging. I am super-excited. Rest you have to wait and watch," said Shama, who had played the protagonist in filmmaker Vikram Bhatt's Maaya.

The web series is set to release next month.