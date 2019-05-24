Shamin Manan opts out; Shagun Jaswal roped in for ZEE5’s next

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar exclusively reported about Creative Eye bringing a new web-series titled Ishq Aaj Kal on ZEE5. The makers have roped in actors namely Paras Kalnawat, Angad Hasija, and Ankita Sharma for the lead roles (read here: Paras Kalnawat, Angad Hasija and Ankita Sharma in ZEE5’s next Ishq Aaj Kal ).

Ishq Aaj Kal is a spin-off of Ishq Subhan Allah. It is a Muslim-based web-series revolving around the youth.

We had reported that Sanskaar - Dharohar Apno Ki fame actress Shamin Mannan had been roped in for the series.

However, due to unknown reasons, Shamin has now opted out of the project, and the makers have roped in Shagun Jaswal, who has earlier featured in a Punjabi film.

Shagun will play the daughter of Kavita Ghai and will be paired opposite Paras.

We tried reaching out Shamin, but she remained unavailable for a comment, while Shagun confirmed joining the cast of Ishq Aaj Kal.

