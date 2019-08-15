Shamita Shetty and brother-in-law Raj Kundra come together for a Punjabi music video ‘Teri Maa’

MUMBAI: After super hit numbers like Sharara sharara and Chori pe chori, actor Shamita Shetty for the first time is featuring in a Punjabi music video interestingly titled Teri Maa. Directing the video is none other than her brother-in-law Raj Kundra, actor Shilpa Shetty’s husband. This is the first time that Raj Kundra and Shamita have engaged together professionally on a project.

Raj Kundra has in the past directed the video for Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s single Teri Yaad. Says Kundra, “It is widely believed that no one can love you in the same degree as your mother and there is this general perception that Indian men are Mama’s Boys. Our song Teri Maa is a tongue-in-cheek take off from it where the girl is telling the boy that she loves him more than anyone else.”

The rumbustious Punjabi number, presented by T-Series is sung by sisters Dolly Sidhu and Roop Sidhu, the music is composed by B Praak and the lyrics are by Jaani. TikTok sensation Manav Chhabra features along with Shamita Shetty in the video, choreographed by Ranju Varghese.

The vibrant, colourful video was shot in a record-breaking time of 18 hours in Mumbai’s Madh Island. The audience who has known Shamita for her dance numbers like Sharara sharara and Chori pe chori is bound to be surprised by Shamita’s act. “She is a natural and a terrific dancer and a one-take actor,” says director Kundra in praise of his sister-in-law.

An excited Shamita says, “It was a once-in-a life time opportunity to work with my brother in law. Since it was home turf, I was very comfortable. I heard the song and loved it and said yes to it immediately. The concept is very cute. In India we grow up with a belief that nobody can love you as much as your mother. So this song in a way plays around with that belief. It was too much fun to work on it although I just got a day to rehearse for it.”

Singer Roop says, “We have been performing and doing live shows for a few years now. We wanted to kind of re-launch ourselves. When Jaani made us hear this song, we at once knew that this is a song that we want to be associated with and is perfect for us.” Dolly adds, “We are quite excited to be part of this song and are looking forward to the audience’s reaction.”