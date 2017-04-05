Shamita Shetty, Aparshakti get together for web-series

Actress Shamita Shetty will be joining actor Aparshakti Khurrana for a web series.



The series, in works for Viacom18's Over-The-Top (OTT) platform - VOOT, will mark Shamita's digital debut. The storyline of the series and all the other related information is being kept under wraps.



Shamita had recently teased her social media family with a post that read: "Doing what I love best! Work mode, shoot life, new beginnings, happy me."



According to an official statement from VOOT, the series will also feature Gaurav Pandey -- last seen in "Badrinath Ki Dulhania" -- and Ridhima Pandit.



The title of the series will be out soon.

