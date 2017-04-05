Hot Downloads

Tarana Kapoor
Tarana Kapoor
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Itishree Singh
Itishree Singh
Angad Hasija
Angad Hasija
Madhuri Dixit
Madhuri Dixit
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Paras V Chhabraa
Paras V Chhabraa
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain

poll

Which 'Star Plus Dopahar' show are you enjoying the most?

Which 'Star Plus Dopahar' show are you enjoying the most?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who is your favourite Nach Baliye contestant?

Who is your favourite Nach Baliye contestant?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

Shamita Shetty, Aparshakti get together for web-series

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
05 Apr 2017 11:38 AM

Actress Shamita Shetty will be joining actor Aparshakti Khurrana for a web series.

The series, in works for Viacom18's Over-The-Top (OTT) platform - VOOT, will mark Shamita's digital debut. The storyline of the series and all the other related information is being kept under wraps.

Shamita had recently teased her social media family with a post that read: "Doing what I love best! Work mode, shoot life, new beginnings, happy me."

According to an official statement from VOOT, the series will also feature Gaurav Pandey -- last seen in "Badrinath Ki Dulhania" -- and Ridhima Pandit.

The title of the series will be out soon.

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Shamita Shetty, Aparshakti Khurrana, web-series, Viacom18, Over-The-Top (OTT), Voot, digital debut, Gaurav Pandey, Ridhima Pandit,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top