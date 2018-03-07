Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Shammi Aunty leaves behind 'huge void' in Shekhar Suman's life

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
07 Mar 2018 01:30 PM

Mumbai: Actor Shekhar Suman, who featured with Shammi Aunty in the hit sitcom Dekh Bhai Dekh, says her sudden death has left a void in his life as she was the one who introduced him to Shashi Kapoor who then chose him for Utsav.  

Nargis Rabadi, popularly known as "Shammi Aunty" in the industry, died late on Monday.

"Shammi Aunty passes away and leaves behind a huge void in my life. I don't know what how and where my life would be without her. She is the one who introduced me to Shashi Kapoor who chose me to be the hero of his magnum opus Utsav. I never looked back after that. Goodbye Shammi aunty," Shekhar tweeted.

"I remember Shammi aunty playing my mother-in-law in Dekh Bhai Dekh. Oh we had so much fun. 'Tere moonh me keede tere moonh mein dhool'. Love you. Will miss you forever," he added.

Shammi Aunty's funeral took place at the Oshiwara cemetery, with celebrities like Asha Parekh, Farida Jalal, Boman Irani, Farah Khan, Annu Kapoor and Priya Dutt in attendance.

What do you think about Shekhar Suman?

Superstar Aamir Khan paid his condolences, saying: "Shammi Aunty's passing away is a sad loss to the film industry and to her fans. My heartfelt condolences to her family and close friends. I have always been a fan of her work and will miss her exuberant presence."

Shammi mostly featured in comic roles. She also starred in films like Coolie No. 1, Mardon Wali Baat and Shirin Farhad Ki Toh Nikal Padi.   

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Shammi Aunty, Shekhar Suman, Dekh Bhai Dekh, Shashi Kapoor, Coolie No. 1, Mardon Wali Baat, Shirin Farhad ki Toh Nikal Padi, Asha Parekh, Farida Jalal, Boman Irani, Farah Khan, Annu Kapoor, Priya Dutt,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Celebs attend 3 Storeys' screening

Celebs attend 3 Storeys' screening
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Jay Bhanushali
Jay Bhanushali
Aakanksha Singh
Aakanksha Singh
Payal Rajput
Payal Rajput
Yami Gautam
Yami Gautam
Sonali Raut
Sonali Raut
A. P. J. Abdul Kalam
A. P. J. Abdul Kalam
Roop Durgapal
Roop Durgapal
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Madalsa Sharma
Madalsa Sharma
Shilpa Shinde
Shilpa Shinde

poll

Will you miss watching Krrip Suri in Jeet Gayi?

Will you miss watching Krrip Suri in Jeet Gayi?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which show are you looking forward to?

show
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days