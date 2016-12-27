Hot Downloads

News

Shani to complete his ‘challenging’ Kailash journey

By TellychakkarTeam
27 Dec 2016 05:50 PM

Colors’ popular mythological series Shani (Swastik Productions) is witnessing some major highpoints with Lord Shani (Kartikey Malviya) being on his way to Kailash to meet Lord Mahadev (Tarun Khanna). The current phase of the show is making viewers quite curious about Shani’s journey towards Kailash amidst lot of difficulties.

According to the ongoing episodes, we have seen Shani crossing hurdles on his way to Kailash. Meanwhile, Shani’s mother Chaya (Juhi Parmar) is quite worried and praying to Lord Mahadev for a safe return of her son.

So will Shani dodge all troubles and manage to reach the desired destination?

Our source informs that there would be one challenge on the way wherein Shani would fall in a fiery pit and meet Kakol (Praneet Sharma).

Kakol will help Shani get out from the pit, battling for his own life. Shani, thus, will continue on his voyage and meet Lord Mahadev.

“Lord will be happy with Shani’s efforts and give him a vardhan (wish). Shani will ask health and happiness for his ailing mother and injured Kakol. However, Mahadev will state that he can grant the wish for only one person, not two, putting Shani in a fix,” added the source.

So who will he finally go onto save? Well, we will update the space soon with the answer.

Kartikey remained unavailable for a comment.  

Keep reading Tellychakkar.com.

