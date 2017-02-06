Shani to learn about Sangya’s truth on Colors’ Shani

Colors’ popular mythological series Karmphaldata Shani will now soon be depicting another aspect of Shani’s life.

According to the ongoing episodes of the popular daily it is shown how Shani (Kartikey Malviya) is in a dilemma about the identity of his real Mom. He has a doubt on Sangya (Juhi Parmar) not being his real mother and he is using different methods to be sure about Sangya’s truth.

Further, Shani will get to know about the truth of Sangya and it will bring forth a lot of twists in the drama. Read on to know what’s going to happen next on Shani -

Our source informs us, “In the upcoming episodes of the show, Shani will learn that Sangya is not his real mother but his step mother. Eventually, Shani will detach himself from the world and he will leave the Suryalok. He would no more be attached with anyone in the world.”

We had already reported about Shani to get his one leg hurt after having a fight with Sangya. Now we have learned from our source that, “Shani will be survive without a leg for seven and a half years.”

We tried to contact Kartikey for a comment but he remained out of reach.

