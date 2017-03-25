Shani to punish Chandra in Colors’ Shani

Colors’ popular mythological drama Karmphal Data Shani (Swastik Productions) is not only depicting the life of lord Shani (Kartikey Malviya), but also conveying a good message to the audience.

According to the ongoing episodes of the series, we have seen how Chandra (Raj Singh) has been up to evil acts, and now he has set his evil eyes on Yami (Dhrisha Kalyani) and has already kidnapped her.

In the forthcoming episodes of the popular mytho drama, the viewers will get to witness how Shani will punish Chandra for his evil deeds.

Our source informs us, “In the forthcoming episodes, Shani and Chandra will indulge in a fight and lord Shiva (Tarun Khanna) will come to save Chandra. He will try to make Shani realize the importance of Chandra for the universe. Further, Chandra will hide in lord Shiva’s hair but Shani will warn him that he will keep an eye on him forever.”

When we contacted Kartikey, he told us, “Chandra is getting punished for what he has done wrong and Yami is saved because of her good deeds. So it’s a very good example for everyone that at the end, only good wins.”

Keep reading this space for more updates.