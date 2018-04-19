Home > Tv > Tv News
Shaniwar Wada to be recreated for 'Panipat'

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
19 Apr 2018 06:30 PM

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker, whose movies are known to have detailed sets, is getting the Shaniwar Wada fort -- the seat of the Peshwa Empire -- recreated for his upcoming period film Panipat.

Gowariker on Thursday shared a photograph of the 'bhoomi pujan' which took place on Akshaya Tritiya on Wednesday.

"Construction began on the auspicious day of Akshaya Tritiya! Recreation of the ‘Shaniwar Wada' to original scale!" Gowariker captioned the image.

What do you think of Ashutosh Gowariker?

Panipat will tell the story of what led to the third Battle of Panipat. Actors Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon are part of the ambitious project.

Panipat will be produced by Sunita Gowariker under their home banner AGPPL in association with Vision World. The film is slated to release on 6 December, 2019.

(Source: IANS)

