Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy compose the title track for Aarambh

Star Plus’ upcoming historical mega-drama Aarambh has been the talk of the town for a few weeks now, and the excitement just doesn’t seem to die down. The show, which stars the chivalrous Rajneesh Duggal, the mesmerizing Karthika Nair, and Tanuja Mukherji is grand, in its scale and production value. Written by K.V Vijayendra Prasad who has also written for movies like Bahubali and Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Aarambh is a show about the two clans – Aryans and Dravidians.



Just when the audience thought that there was nothing grander that can happen around the show, they were in for another surprise! According to sources, Shankar Ehsaan Loy have composed the title track for his magnificently majestic show. Listening to it for the first time, one might feel as though they’re a part of a war sequence themselves. The singers of this track are none other than Siddhant Mahadevan and Mahalaxmi Iyer. Siddhant, in the past, has sung popular songs like Nachde Ne Saare and Tukur Tukur which have become huge hits. Mahalaxmi too has lent her voice for songs like Jai Ho, Bol Na Halke, and Des Rangila.



With their powerful voices and an amazing composition of the Aarambh Anthem, the audience will surely have goose-bumps when they listen to it. Music and soundtracks have a huge impact on the success of the show this one is sure to take the audience into a different trance.