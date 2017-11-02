SAB TV show, Shankar Jai Kishan 3 in 1 (Swastik Pictures) which premiered on 8 August this year will soon be pulled off-air.

Yes!

The show which starred Kettan Singh in 3 roles - Shankar, Jai and Kishan also boasted of a set of talented actors such as Falaq Naaz, Chitrashi Rawat, Kritida Mistry, Nimai Bali and Umesh Bajpai among others.

The reason behind pulling the plug on the show is the exceptionally low TRPs’.

According to the buzz, the show will go off the tube in the third week of November and Partners, starring ace comedy actor Johny Lever will replace Shankar Jai Kishan 3 in 1 on the 9:30 pm slot.

A credible source confirms to us that the cast and crew expected or rather hoped for this decision to be announced in the first month of the launch itself due to lack of positive response from the viewers.