Shantanu Maheshwari and Shibani Dandekar in Khatron Ke Khiladi 8

Khatron ke khiladi...khatron ke khiladi....!!!

The iconic tune will soon be back to give you goosebumps and an adrenaline rush.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 (Endemol) will soon launch on Colors, and we just can’t wait to witness the exciting fun!

The creatives are currently hand picking contestants for this adventure reality show. As of now, names like Geeta Phogat, Rithvik Dhanjani, Karan Wahi, Nia Sharma and Ravi Dubey have already been confirmed. Others like Prince Narula, Yuvika Chaudhary and Rimi Sen are also in contention.

Now, we have information that dancing superstar Shantanu Maheshwari, and the bubbly host Shibani Dandekar have also been roped in.

Shantanu, as readers would know, was recently part of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, while Shibani was last seen in I Can Do That.

Hosted by Rohit Shetty, Khatron Ke Khiladi will have these celebs testing their fighting spirit and overcoming their fears, in the beautiful locales of Spain.

We are sure with such stalwarts as contestants; this season is going to be too much fun!!

We tried reaching the actors but could not connect with them.

The last season of Khatron Ke Khiladi was hosted by Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor, and was won by Sidharth Shukla.

Let’s see who takes home the trophy this time.

Stay hooked to Tellychakkar.com for more exclusive news and updates.