Shantanu Maheshwari remembers his Dil Dosti Dance days

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
10 Jan 2019 04:17 PM
MUMBAI: Actor, dancer, and host Shantanu Maheshwari got nostalgic about his first TV series Dil Dosti Dance, which aired on Channel V.

Dil Dosti Dance was a dance-based show. Starring all dancers who were debuting in the show as actors, it went on to become one of the most loved youth shows of the time. The show was helmed by creative director Palki Malhotra, and Shantanu played the protagonist in it.

The series was launched in 2011, and after successfully running for four years, it aired its last episode on 9th January.


Remembering his Dil Dosti Dance days, yesterday, Shantanu took to social media and penned down a message. He wrote, ‘Just realised 9th January was the day when D3's last episode was aired ... So much nostalgia.. Miss those fun days on set & the entire gang just being together.’

‘Once again hats off to #ChannelV & #palkimalhotra for the vision & making us part of this project,’ he added.

Take a look at his post below.

