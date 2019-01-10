Shantanu Maheshwari remembers his Dil Dosti Dance days

: Actor, dancer, and host Shantanu Maheshwari got nostalgic about his first TV series Dil Dosti Dance, which aired on Channel V.Dil Dosti Dance was a dance-based show. Starring all dancers who were debuting in the show as actors, it went on to become one of the most loved youth shows of the time. The show was helmed by creative director Palki Malhotra, and Shantanu played the protagonist in it.The series was launched in 2011, and after successfully running for four years, it aired its last episode on 9th January.

Yeh pagal panti wale photographs ..... She has grown so much as a performer & as an individual feels so nice to see that ... Had a great time seeing her picking up choreography and performing so well... @VrushyyMehta pic.twitter.com/jJrHxo6guF — Shantanu Maheshwari (@shantanum07) November 15, 2018

Remembering his Dil Dosti Dance days, yesterday, Shantanu took to social media and penned down a message. He wrote, ‘Just realised 9th January was the day when D3's last episode was aired ... So much nostalgia.. Miss those fun days on set & the entire gang just being together.’‘Once again hats off to #ChannelV & #palkimalhotra for the vision & making us part of this project,’ he added.Take a look at his post below.