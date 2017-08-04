Dancer, actor and now the Khatron boy Shantanu Maheshwari who is showcasing his fearless side in the ongoing 8th season of Colors Khatron Ke Khiladi, will be seen having his first ever live encounter with real life snakes in this weekend's episode!

Speaking on the same Shantanu said,"This was my first ever task and encounter with snakes! I was of course quite petrified as they were tying me upside down and i had to with my mouth remove 10 apples from a box of snakes! They were all over my mouth, face and hands and honestly i am quite uncomfortable with creepy crawlies!! I was also made to wear swimming goggles which fogged up quite a bit due to the water, and made it even more hard for me to see through them! Though i somehow managed to focus on just picking out the apples! I had observed Nia doing the task right before me, and she did it quite well, which gave me enough motivation to go ahead and try not to worry about the snakes! It was really a challenge for me, but somehow i overcame my fear of snakes in the process!".