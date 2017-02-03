Sharad Kelkar to play blind man in TV show

Actor Sharad Kelkar will be seen playing a visually challenged character named Rishab in the upcoming TV show "Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai".

He blindfolds himself sometimes to understand his character in a better way.

"I've never played a blind man before and so I concentrated my energies to train myself to walk like a blind man. This show is very different from anything I've ever done before," Sharad said in a statement.

"I have been working towards perfecting myself for the show ever since I came to know I would be playing this role. I hope my hard work pays off," he added.

"Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai" will be soon aired on Star Plus.

(Source: IANS)