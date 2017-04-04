Sharad is the prankster on Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai sets

Star Plus' new show ‘Koi Laut Ke Aaya Ha is a romantic supernatural thriller based on reincarnation and revolves around the love story of Geetanjali (Surbhi Jyoti) who is in love with Abhimanyu played by Shoaib Ibrahim. As the story unveils unusual and mysterious secrets of the characters, there are some revelations about the off screen characters and their hidden personalities.



It’s true that looks can be deceptive. The serious looking actor Sharad Kelkar who plays Geetanjali’s brother in the show, seems to be a no nonsense guy.

Through what we hear from the sources, his gags and pranks hasn’t spared anyone on the set. While he is off shooting we know his mind is all geared up with weird ideas to play another prank targeting his fellow co-stars. He shares a special bond Surbhi, Shaleen and Sreejita. All three gang up together to play pranks on everybody, Sharad being the mastermind of all.



In a candid conversation with Sharad, he shared “Koi Laut Ke aaya Hai is an intense thriller show where we are all the time synced into serious intense scenes, so to lighten up the atmosphere, I just add a fun element by pranking and fooling around with everyone. It makes the moment memorable to all.”

Surbhi adds to it saying “Sharad acts as a stress buster on the set. He doesn’t want the team to be busy all the time, and that’s how he comes up with some mischievous ideas and we gang up with him since we are no less” laughs the actress.