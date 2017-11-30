Sharanya and possessed Vyom to get married in Ek Deewana Tha

The horror-thriller Ek Deewana Tha has been thrilling audience with its captive storyline and horror elements. The show produced by Pratik Sharma’s LSD Productions is doing well for the channel.

TellyChakkar has got its hands about the show’s upcoming major highlight. The track which is coming up is going to introduce a huge drama. According to a source, the show will witness the wedding of the lead couple Sharanya (Donal Bisht) and Vyom (Vikram Singh Chauhan). Sharanya’s father Ram Bisht (Sachin Parikh) will be heading to his family’s temple. Due to the paranormal incidences happening, Ram will be going out to bring the Kul (clan) idol.

Meanwhile as the viewers have seen, Sharanya has already proposed to Vyom in front of their whole family. Further, the duo will take the nuptial vows as well. It will be Sharanya’s brother Aditya (Gaurav Sareen) and mother Suman (Mamta Verma) prepping for the wedding.

However, the main twist will come when the groom will become possessed. If conjectures are to be believed Vyom will be possessed by the ghost Shiv (Namik Paul). As we all know, Shiv’s fatal obsession with Sharanya, so how can one expect him to allow the marriage.

What will transcend further is something the viewers will get to see once the episode goes on air.

Meanwhile, stay tuned to TellyChakkar to know more spoilers about top daily soaps on TV.