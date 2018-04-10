Sharanya comes back with a new identity to expose KK in Ek Deewana Tha

Mumbai: Sony TV’s reincarnation drama Ek Deewana Tha recently saw a time leap and reincarnation of the three characters – Vyom, Sharanya and Shiv.

The viewers have already seen that Rajan (Amar Upadhyay) thinks that Shivani (Shivani Surve) is the reincarnated version of Sharanya (played by Donal Bisht). This misunderstanding will take another turn in the upcoming episodes.

Shivani has a dream of working in a movie with superstar KK (essayed by Namik Paul). Her love and boyfriend Akash (Vikram Singh Chauhan) will convince KK to work opposite his girlfriend for a movie which will be produced and funded by him. However, things will take another turn during the shoot of the film.

It will happen so that during the shoot, a girl will gatecrash on the set.

Now guess what will happen next? Well, this girl will expose KK’s truth. She will come and announce that KK is a con artist and has been fooling people.

This girl is none other than Sharanya’s rebirth. He name will be Radhika and she will be an exact replica of Sharanya. Donal Bosht will be playing the character.

What do you think about Namik Paul?

What does it mean? It means that Shivani is not Sharanya’s rebirth. Looking at Radhika, Rajan and Madhavi will be left shell shocked.

On the other hand, KK will start getting flashes from his past. Shiv’s mom will also pass KK and warn him to stay away from the house. He will be really confused to see all of this happening.