Sony TV’s romantic-horror, Ek Deewana Tha has already started hitting the right chords with the audience. The series has been fairing well on the rating charts and we are not surprised.

TellyChakkar has got its hands on the upcoming track of the show and from what we hear, Odhni (Delnaaz Irani), the clairvoyant will warn Sharanya (Donal Bisht) about her life being in danger. Sharanya will happen to believe her as she has been experiencing paranormal.

On the other hand Sharanya and Vyom (Vikram Singh Chauhan) will develop an emotional bond with each other.

“Situations will turn out such that Sharanya will start liking Vyom,” a source claimed.

We all know that Sharanya and Vyom will get into a relationship in the future. How will that happen is something the viewers will have to wait and watch... Till then, stay tuned to TellyChakkar and keep yourself updated about the Tellydom.