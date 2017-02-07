Sharda to be thrown out of the house on Colors’ Swabhimaan

The ongoing wedding sequences of Colors’ popular daily Ek Shringaar Swabhimaan (Rajshri Productions) have been quite gripping with the added flavour of high voltage drama in it.

Now we hear that lot more twists will unfold in the upcoming episodes of the popular show post the wedding of Meghna (Sangeita Chauhaan) and Kunal (Sahil Uppal).

In the upcoming episodes of the popular daily, Badi Mami (Shalini Arora) will learn that Meghna and Kunal’s marriage was a love marriage. She will confront Sharda (Prachee Shah Paandya) about it as why did she keep this as a secret with everyone in the family. She would further throw Sharda out of the house, as per sources.

When we contacted Shalini Arora, she commented, “Yes, that’s true. As usual I will create havoc in Sharda’s life.”

