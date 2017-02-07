Hot Downloads

Amit Sadh
Amit Sadh
Monica Bedi
Monica Bedi
Shalini Khanna
Shalini Khanna
Chandni Bhagwanani
Chandni Bhagwanani
Priyanka Bassi
Priyanka Bassi
Sonali Raut
Sonali Raut
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus
Arya Babbar
Arya Babbar
Asmita Sood
Asmita Sood

guess who
Guess Who?
guess more Click Here

poll

Which new jodi will be a hit on screen?

Which new jodi will be a hit on screen?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

Sharda to be thrown out of the house on Colors’ Swabhimaan

By TellychakkarTeam
07 Feb 2017 07:09 PM

The ongoing wedding sequences of Colors’ popular daily Ek Shringaar Swabhimaan (Rajshri Productions) have been quite gripping with the added flavour of high voltage drama in it.

Now we hear that lot more twists will unfold in the upcoming episodes of the popular show post the wedding of Meghna (Sangeita Chauhaan) and Kunal (Sahil Uppal).

In the upcoming episodes of the popular daily, Badi Mami (Shalini Arora) will learn that Meghna and Kunal’s marriage was a love marriage. She will confront Sharda (Prachee Shah Paandya) about it as why did she keep this as a secret with everyone in the family. She would further throw Sharda out of the house, as per sources.

When we contacted Shalini Arora, she commented, “Yes, that’s true. As usual I will create havoc in Sharda’s life.”

Keep reading this space for more updates.

Tags > Colors, Swabhimaan, TV show, Sangeita Chauhaan, Sahil Uppal, Shalini Arora, Prachee Shah Paandya,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest