Stories of linkups in the entertainment industry are a common affair these days.

TellyChakkar earlier reported on the relationship status of celebrities like Ashish Kapoor, Bhumika Gurung, Paras Kalnawat-Urfi Javed and such. The next in line rumoured to be dating are Kuldeepak’s (&TV) co-actors, Shardul Pandit and Keerti Nagpure.

TellyChakkar has heard whispers that will be an exciting piece to read!

As per gossip mills, the lead pair of the show is head-over-heels in love with each other!

A popular A-lister celebrity who is close to the actors confirmed the news to us on the condition of anonymity.

“They both are made for each other,” the celebrity stated.

However, Keerti rubbished the news stating, “We are very good friends. Actors are often linked up with their co-leads,” Keerti commented.

We tried reaching out to Shardul too but his phone remained switched-off until the time of filing the story.

