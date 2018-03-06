Shardul Pandit & Rajiv Thakur lock horns at BCL

Mumba: BCL is always full of controversy and this year is no different.



Actor-host Shardul Pandit and comedian actor Rajiv Thakur had a skirmish at the Ekta Kapoor and Anand Mishra’s MTV BCL this year. Shardul is the official live commentator of BCL and during one of the matches when Jaipur Raj Joshiley was playing, Shardul and Rajiv Thakur had a heated argument.



Shardul said, "I was just doing my job when all of a sudden Rajiv Thakur started shouting and asked me why I am talking in between the match. I explained to him that this is my job. Like you are here to play the match, I am here to convey the proceedings to my audience, I told him. But it seems that he was not in the mood to listen or understand. He started threatening to leave the match. Kamya Punjabi, who is also part of Jaipur Raj Joshiley, joined him and started shouting. I tried to convince her as well. But in vain."





Shardul added that last year too Rajiv lost his cool at a match. "I was shocked to see his attitude. He is a comedian himself and he does a lot of talking in his show. He should not have lost his cool," he concluded.