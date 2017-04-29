Sharing is caring: Udann team shares makeup artist with Sasural actors at GPA

Are you all excited for the Golden Petal Awards??

To be aired tonight (29 April), the mega event will see the entire Colors family coming together to make your evening entertaining.

From honouring the best of actors and characters from various shows, the event will also see some fun activities.

Earlier in the day, we reported about Ssharad Malhotra and Vijayendra Kumeria dropping their on-screen partners Kratika Sengar and Meera Deosthale respectively on stage,while performing a task.

Funny, isn’t it?

Now, we have information that there was something really sweet that occurred in the backstage of the awards night.

As per sources, the team of Sasural Simar Ka was left in a fix when they realised that their makeup artist had not arrived in time. With just few moments before they went on stage, the actors decided to seek help.

“The Sasural Simar Ka team approached the Udann actors and requested them to share their makeup artist. Though the Udann team also needed him, they happily obliged. And finally the actors, all decked up, rocked the stage together,” added the source.

When we called Meera to know more about it, she shared, “These things keep on happening during big events. We were more than happy to adjust as we are part of the same family (read Colors). It was our event, and we did not want this petty issue to become a hindrance to the show.”

Awww...that’s cute!!!

In a time when actors are so fussy about vanity, isn’t it wonderful to read such stories??? Hats off to you guys!!

Catch the super fun Golden Petal Awards tonight on Colors!!