News

Shashank and Juhi's emotional reunion in Sanjivani 2

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
15 Aug 2019 10:14 AM

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Star Plus' new show Sanjivani 2 will showcase an interesting twist.

It was earlier seen that Dr. Anjali calls up Dr. Juhi to treat Dr. Shashank.

However, Juhi fails to respond to Anjali due to network issues, while Anjali misunderstands her.

Juhi immediately returns to Sanjivani Hospital and recalls the good old days spent with Dr. Shashank and Dr. Aman.

Juhi and Shashank get teary-eyed as they reunite after a long time.

Shashank wants Juhi to treat him and is aware of all the risks involved.

Will Juhi be able to save Shashank’s life?

Tags > Star Plus, Sanjivani 2, TellyChakkar, Surbhi Chandana, Namit Khanna, Monish Behl, Gurdeep Kohli, Rohit Roy, Rashmi Singh, Sayantani Ghosh,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Launch of Tara from Satara

Launch of Tara from Satara
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Rajat Barmecha
Rajat Barmecha
Reshmi Ghosh
Reshmi Ghosh
Rajev Paul
Ayushmann Khurrana
Rajev Paul
Rajev Paul
Jennifer Winget
Jennifer Winget
Payal Gosh
Payal Gosh
Aditya Redij
Aditya Redij
Varunn Jain
Varunn Jain
Rohit Roy
Rohit Roy
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil

past seven days