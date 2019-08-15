Shashank and Juhi's emotional reunion in Sanjivani 2

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Star Plus' new show Sanjivani 2 will showcase an interesting twist.

It was earlier seen that Dr. Anjali calls up Dr. Juhi to treat Dr. Shashank.

However, Juhi fails to respond to Anjali due to network issues, while Anjali misunderstands her.

Juhi immediately returns to Sanjivani Hospital and recalls the good old days spent with Dr. Shashank and Dr. Aman.

Juhi and Shashank get teary-eyed as they reunite after a long time.

Shashank wants Juhi to treat him and is aware of all the risks involved.

Will Juhi be able to save Shashank’s life?