Shashank asks Juhi to take over his post in Sanjivani 2

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Star Plus show Sanjivani 2 will showcase an interesting twist.

After Shashank gains consciousness, he thanks Juhi.

He also asks her to take over the post of Chief of Surgery.

Juhi refuses, and at the same time, Anjali makes her entry and overhears their conversation.

She feels insecure, as she always wanted the post.

Further, Juhi rushes to handle an emergency, followed by Anjali.

Meanwhile, Shashank reveals that Sanjivani needs both Juhi and Shashank.

What does Shashank mean by this statement?

Stay tuned to know.